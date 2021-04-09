The Three Forks VFW that serves both Lee and Owsley Counties celebrated Good Friday on April 2, 2021.

 
In attendance was Lee Co Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr, who is a member of the VFW, and State Representative Bill Wesley, who is also a former Marine, and participated in the Good Friday program entitled "Seven Cries of Jesus from the Cross."
 
The service was then followed by a potluck dinner. 
