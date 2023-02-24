News from LC Extension Service: Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV, tobamovirus) is a new virus that has been sporadically detected across the U.S. and in Kentucky. ToBRFV was first identified in Israel in 2014 and confirmed in the U.S. in 2018. It was first confirmed in Kentucky in 2022. The virus was eradicated in all U.S. cases. Nevertheless, ToBRFV has been confirmed in Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Israel, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Spain. Imports of fruit or seeds from these countries require phytosanitary certificates or inspection certifications.
ToBRFV can cause severe losses to field and greenhouse tomato and pepper, and plants in the nightshade family, including petunia, may serve as reservoirs. Symptoms include mosaic patterns on fruit and leaves. Leaf distortion and strapping known as “fern leaf,” as well as vein yellowing/chlorosis are common on foliage. Fruit symptoms include stunting, discoloration, and rough brown texture (known as rugose). Necrosis of the calyx, peduncle, and pedicel can lead to fruit drop. Symptoms may resemble other tobamoviruses such as tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) and tomato mosaic virus (ToMV).
