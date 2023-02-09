On 2/2/23 at approximately 4:30am, James Sawyers 63 of Pinegrove, was pulled over by a LC Sheriff’s Dept. for a known criminal summons pertaining to a 2016 harassment charge. According to citation, while being patted down, Sheriff Lucas found one set of scales in Sawyers’ pocket, a small baggie containing what Sawyers said was 21 grams of meth in his waistline and additional drugs in Sawyers’ crotch area.
Sawyers was booked in the Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville and was charged with trafficking controlled substance- Methamphetamine 1st degree.
