The Beattyville City Council met for their monthly meeting for October at Happy Top on Tuesday, October 13th, with the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
First on the agenda, which was the biggest topic of the night, 2020 Trick or Treating in Beattyville. The Council decided to allow Trick or Treating, but with restrictions due to Covid-19.
Those who want to participate in handing out treats, must turn their porch light on. They ask that children only go to homes for people that they know. The hours will be on Halloween night from 5:30 to 8:30pm. They ask that everyone follow the health department’s guidelines.
Libby Roach and Pam Barrett, then approached the Council and asked about purchasing ¼ acre of the Rock of Ages Cemetery that is adjacent to their family cemetery. The Council approved the sale of the land at market value and gave Mayor Jackson permission to negotiate a price with the family.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays reported to the Council saying that the police department had received 261 calls, made 23 arrests, issued 45 citations, and worked 4 accidents. Chief Mays, along with Mayor Jackson, gave a shout out to Emergency Director Jon Allen on giving the police department 5 thermometers for stops, arrests, etc, and delivering hand sanitizer to the department.
Also, Chief Mays gave an update on Officer Wes Salley who has taken over as handler for K-9 Officer Sara. Sara and Wes would be traveling to Tennessee for Sara to get her drug dog certification.
The City Council meeting ended by passing a motion to amend the vendor hours at the tie yard to 6pm nightly along with wrapping up the reading of the financial report for the month.
