On Sunday, August 1st 2021, Rhonda Collins took the above photo stating she was driving “down past Shell” when she noticed the above truck engulfed in flames.
Collins stated no person/s were inside the truck at the time she seen it nor anyone around for her to assist.
911 was likely already contacted since Collins stated a volunteer fire dept. vehicle then arrived at the scene while she was still there to direct traffic.
This investigation is still ongoing. Info/photos via Rhonda Collins.
Anyone with info can contact local law enforcement.
