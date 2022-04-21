Lee County will receive $2,800,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects. Today’s announcement comes days after lawmakers adjourned a legislative session that resulted in a fiscally responsible state spending plan that makes significant investments upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and waste water, and broadband.
“I am proud to announce this landmark funding for Lee County infrastructure,” Representative Timmy Truett said. “These funds will improve safety and mobility on our roads.”
The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.
The Lee County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:
- $850,000 to replace or repair multiple culverts along KY-52 in Lee County.
- $725,000 to extend the two-way left turning lane from .047 miles north of Lee County Senior Citizens Center to .103 miles south of Grand Avenue.
- $425,000 to add a turning lane to the intersection of KY-11 and KY-498.
- $800,000 for the reconstruction along KY-299 between mile point 5.75 and 6.2.
“Safe, reliable transportation is critical to public safety,” Truett said. “Making repairs to culverts will help us prevent erosion, prevent flooding, and allow water flow to be unobstructeded.”
In addition to HB 242, lawmakers also crafted a two year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided equally among the state’s 54 general aviation airports.
“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow. We only have one chance to spend each dollar and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right,” House Speaker David Osborne added. “I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Representative Truett for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources available to us.”
Lawmakers adjourned the 2022 Regular Session before midnight on Thursday, April 14. For further information about this legislation or any other actions taken by the Kentucky General Assembly, visit legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.