State Representative Timmy Truett is pleased to receive notification from the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee that Lee County received $40,000 in funding through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund. The funding was specifically appropriated for a County Investment Agricultural Fund, and was approved during the June monthly meeting of the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board (KADB.)
“I am happy to announce that Lee County received $40,000 in agriculture development funds. The legislature takes pride in the conservation of our agricultural legacy, and that is most certainly seen through our teamwork with the Agricultural Development Board and the Department of Agriculture as we continue to make strides in funding opportunities. This money specifically will be a tremendous asset to our local operations, and I look forward to seeing how this will benefit our communities, as well as the communities around it,” Representative Truett said.
