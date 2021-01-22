The following Hazard Community and Technical College students from Lee County have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of coursework numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).
Those honored are: Stephen Aaron Bishop of Beattyville, Logan Paige Botner of Beattyville, Michaela Brooke Botner of Beattyville, Averie Faith Brownell of Zoe, Hanna Alexis Campbell of Beattyville, Morgan Lynn Hinkle of Beattyville, Keshia Lashee Land of Beattyville, Caidee Marie Marshall of Beattyville, Charity La’Shae Mashburn of Beattyville, Erin Paige McIntosh of Beattyville, Shelby Lynn McIntosh of Beattyville, Anna Grace Moore of Beattyville, McKenzie Slone of Beattyville, and Megan Ray Traylor of Beattyville.
The following Hazard Community and Technical College Lee County students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of coursework numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). Those honored are: Michelle Kaye Dunaway, Alissa D Hogan, Steve Tyler Johnson, Sara Ogans, Katrina Diane Spencer, Kaylynn May Spivey, all of Beattyville.
