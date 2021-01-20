Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Among them are:
Sarah Hurst of Campton, KY (41301). Sarah was majoring in International Studies. Hailey Combs of Campton, KY (41301). Hailey was majoring in English. Lee County high graduate; Jayden Foister of Beattyville, KY (41311). Jayden was majoring in Psychology. Riverside Christian Graduate; Sherida Marshall of Beattyville, KY (41311). Sherida was majoring in Psychology. Courtney Brooks of Campton, KY (41301). Courtney was majoring in Psychology. Carli Salchli of Stanton, KY (40380). Carli was majoring in Political Science. Stephen Greisler of Pine Ridge, KY (41360). Stephen was majoring in Anthropology.
