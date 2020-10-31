be

Nov. 3rd 2020

9:30am

Commonwealth vs. Christopher Thacker

9:45am

Estate of Wilma Seale- Review

12noon

Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc vs Jessica Ogans- motion hr. 

1:00pm

Commonwealth vs. Alexandra S Taulbee- review

3:00pm

Commonwealth vs. Angela Fox- arraignment 

Nov. 10th 2020

8:00am

Commonwealth vs. George David Lawson- show cause/installment payment

9:30am

Commonwealth vs. Amanda Smith- pretrial

vs. Chase Burton- review

vs. Billy Caudill- other 

vs. Michelle Coomer- pretrial

vs. Christopher Lewis- other

vs. Christal Johnson- unpaid support

vs. Jason Daniel Fugett- pretrial- DUI, careless driving, too slow for traffic, possession of drugs. 

vs. Branden Lee Tirey- review 

vs. Amanda Morris- pretrial

vs. Jamie Law- other

vs. Jamie Lynn Goosey- review- unpaid support

vs. Nathen Lee- review

vs. Byron Wathen- review

vs. Derek Stamper- review

vs. Robert Ray Thomas- pretrial

vs. Destiny Downs- review

vs. Christina Gumm- review

Vs. Sarah B Frost- review

vs. Amber Fox- review

vs. Anthony Scott Phillips- pretrial 

vs. Lindsey Evans- pretrial

vs. Trevor Combs- pretrial- DUI, possession

vs. Sam Wilson- other

vs. James Scott Brandenburg- pretrial

vs. Clarence Riley- pretrial

vs. Michael Rapp- preliminary- burglary, indecent exposure, wanton endangerment, resist arrest

vs. Michael J Rapp Jr- preliminary, burglary

vs. Bradley Johnson- preliminary- theft

vs. Travis Thorpe- arraignment

vs. Curtis Wayne Cole- pretrial

vs. Lisa Abner- pretrial- parent/custodian send child to school

vs. Jerome Angel- pretrial- DUI

vs. Nelson Stepp- pretrial

vs. Michael Rapp- pretrial

vs. Dylan Jacob Spencer- other- domestic assault

vs. Franklin Drake- pretrial- domestic assault

vs. Sherri Warren- pretrial- indecent exposure

vs. John O Mullins- other, domestic assault, imprisonment 

vs. Anna Smith- pretrial

vs. Amanda Smith- pretrial

vs. Daphne Marshall- cont. appearance

vs. Robbie Young- pretrial- theft 

vs. Joyce Parks- pretrial

vs. Thelma M Warner- pretrial

vs. Herman L Estes- pretrial

vs. Alberta L Brandenburg- pretrial

vs. James Neace- arraignment

vs. Edna Phillips- pretrial

vs. Tautasha Sizemore- pretrial

vs. Shelby Moore Jr- pretrial

vs. Brett Brandenburg- dating assault, 3X terroristic threats, domestic assault, disorderly conduct

vs. Amy H Fultz- cont. appearance

vs. Jerry Gilbert- pretrial- domestic assault 

vs. Drake Franklin- pretrial- domestic assault

vs. Edna Phillips- pretrial

vs. Jeremiah Johnson- arraignment

vs. Joseph Clark- arraignment- cold checks

vs. James O Kidd- pretrial

Vs. Jai Cooper- cont. appearance

vs. Whitney Puckett- arraignment- DUI

vs. Brandon Messengale- pretrial

vs. Steven Nelson Hall- pretrial- DUI, ATV violations, no insurance, improper turning

vs. Edin L Ross- pretrial

vs. John Wesley Branham- cont. appearance

vs. Donald Tutt- pretrial

vs. Richard Vincent- cont. appearance. 

vs. Perry Stamper- pretrial

vs. Rebecca Deaton- pretrial

vs. Theresa Bonnett- pretrial

vs. Billy Hensley- pretrial

vs. James Mcintosh- pretrial

Vs. Brooklyn Simmons- cont. appearance- DUI

Vs. Haley Michelle Rowland- pretrial- no insurance, DUI

vs. Dusty Angel- arraignment, no insurance, leaving scene of accident

vs. Clara Lashone Pelfrey- arraignment- DUI

vs. Jordan Noble- arraignment

9:45AM

Monte Hollon vs Teresa Horn- motion hr. 

1:30pm

Commonwealth vs Raymond W Combs III- arraignment- false statement to receive benefits.

vs. Bobby G Fox- pretrial

