Nov. 3rd 2020
9:30am
Commonwealth vs. Christopher Thacker
9:45am
Estate of Wilma Seale- Review
12noon
Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc vs Jessica Ogans- motion hr.
1:00pm
Commonwealth vs. Alexandra S Taulbee- review
3:00pm
Commonwealth vs. Angela Fox- arraignment
Nov. 10th 2020
8:00am
Commonwealth vs. George David Lawson- show cause/installment payment
9:30am
Commonwealth vs. Amanda Smith- pretrial
vs. Chase Burton- review
vs. Billy Caudill- other
vs. Michelle Coomer- pretrial
vs. Christopher Lewis- other
vs. Christal Johnson- unpaid support
vs. Jason Daniel Fugett- pretrial- DUI, careless driving, too slow for traffic, possession of drugs.
vs. Branden Lee Tirey- review
vs. Amanda Morris- pretrial
vs. Jamie Law- other
vs. Jamie Lynn Goosey- review- unpaid support
vs. Nathen Lee- review
vs. Byron Wathen- review
vs. Derek Stamper- review
vs. Robert Ray Thomas- pretrial
vs. Destiny Downs- review
vs. Christina Gumm- review
Vs. Sarah B Frost- review
vs. Amber Fox- review
vs. Anthony Scott Phillips- pretrial
vs. Lindsey Evans- pretrial
vs. Trevor Combs- pretrial- DUI, possession
vs. Sam Wilson- other
vs. James Scott Brandenburg- pretrial
vs. Clarence Riley- pretrial
vs. Michael Rapp- preliminary- burglary, indecent exposure, wanton endangerment, resist arrest
vs. Michael J Rapp Jr- preliminary, burglary
vs. Bradley Johnson- preliminary- theft
vs. Travis Thorpe- arraignment
vs. Curtis Wayne Cole- pretrial
vs. Lisa Abner- pretrial- parent/custodian send child to school
vs. Jerome Angel- pretrial- DUI
vs. Nelson Stepp- pretrial
vs. Michael Rapp- pretrial
vs. Dylan Jacob Spencer- other- domestic assault
vs. Franklin Drake- pretrial- domestic assault
vs. Sherri Warren- pretrial- indecent exposure
vs. John O Mullins- other, domestic assault, imprisonment
vs. Anna Smith- pretrial
vs. Amanda Smith- pretrial
vs. Daphne Marshall- cont. appearance
vs. Robbie Young- pretrial- theft
vs. Joyce Parks- pretrial
vs. Thelma M Warner- pretrial
vs. Herman L Estes- pretrial
vs. Alberta L Brandenburg- pretrial
vs. James Neace- arraignment
vs. Edna Phillips- pretrial
vs. Tautasha Sizemore- pretrial
vs. Shelby Moore Jr- pretrial
vs. Brett Brandenburg- dating assault, 3X terroristic threats, domestic assault, disorderly conduct
vs. Amy H Fultz- cont. appearance
vs. Jerry Gilbert- pretrial- domestic assault
vs. Drake Franklin- pretrial- domestic assault
vs. Edna Phillips- pretrial
vs. Jeremiah Johnson- arraignment
vs. Joseph Clark- arraignment- cold checks
vs. James O Kidd- pretrial
Vs. Jai Cooper- cont. appearance
vs. Whitney Puckett- arraignment- DUI
vs. Brandon Messengale- pretrial
vs. Steven Nelson Hall- pretrial- DUI, ATV violations, no insurance, improper turning
vs. Edin L Ross- pretrial
vs. John Wesley Branham- cont. appearance
vs. Donald Tutt- pretrial
vs. Richard Vincent- cont. appearance.
vs. Perry Stamper- pretrial
vs. Rebecca Deaton- pretrial
vs. Theresa Bonnett- pretrial
vs. Billy Hensley- pretrial
vs. James Mcintosh- pretrial
Vs. Brooklyn Simmons- cont. appearance- DUI
Vs. Haley Michelle Rowland- pretrial- no insurance, DUI
vs. Dusty Angel- arraignment, no insurance, leaving scene of accident
vs. Clara Lashone Pelfrey- arraignment- DUI
vs. Jordan Noble- arraignment
9:45AM
Monte Hollon vs Teresa Horn- motion hr.
1:30pm
Commonwealth vs Raymond W Combs III- arraignment- false statement to receive benefits.
vs. Bobby G Fox- pretrial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.