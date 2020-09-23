be

All Court Dockets, Circuit & District, Are Public Record!

9:30am

Estate of Willard Bowman

Commonwealth vs. James R Moore- other

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Betty Cooper

Bluegrass Credit Corp vs Gentry Macintosh

Commonwealth vs. Seldon Fox- other- theft

Commonwealth vs. Jacob Napier- motion hr

KPS Transport vs Jacob Napier

Midland Funding vs Catherine Johnson

LVNV Funding vs Jerod Griffith

Timothy Taylor vs Core Civic America

Commonwealth vs. John Martin- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Daphne Marshall- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Tyler Maines- arraignment- A.I.

Commonwealth vs. Kelly Bowling- review

Commonwealth vs. James Moore- arraignment

9:45AM

Estate of Douglas Gail Phillips

Estate of Wima Sale

Estate of Larry Joe Cook

Estate of Loretta Moore

Estate of Ethel Gladys Hill Walker

Estate of Charles Logan Samples

1:00pm

Commonwealth vs. Kyle F Jewell

Commonwealth vs Cole W Kincade

Commonwealth vs, Joyce Parks- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Tony Poe- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Peyton Moland- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Robert Million- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Sammy Sebastian- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Carrie Helton- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. James Jones Jr- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Megan M Smith- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Taylor Dawn Clem- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Lester Carson- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Shaun M Wilson- arraignment

Commonwealth vs John A Deaton- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Jackson King- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Allen Scott Lewis- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Derrick Smith- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Derek Scott Brandenburg- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Tonya Grafen- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Fred L Ackerman- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Sierra Donathan- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Kenneth Sparks- arraignment

Commonwealth vs James Mat Reed- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Angela Fox- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Jimmy Childers- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Johnny Reese- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Adam Davis- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Anthony James Tipton- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Ashley R Begley- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Kenneth Austin Baldwin- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Christopher Logan Phillips- arraignment

Commonwealth vs James Brandon Akers- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Douglas W Olinger- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Brandt Alexander Thomas- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Amanda L Barker- arraignment

Commonwealth vs John James Richardson- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Melissa M Fox- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Gregory Alan Helton- arraignment

Commonwealth vs Heather Nicole Howard- arraignment- suspended license, no brake lights, no insurance. 

2:00pm

Commonwealth vs Marty Robbins- Continuing appearance

Commonwealth vs Dylan James Hobbs- continuing appearance

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you