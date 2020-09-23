All Court Dockets, Circuit & District, Are Public Record!
9:30am
Estate of Willard Bowman
Commonwealth vs. James R Moore- other
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Betty Cooper
Bluegrass Credit Corp vs Gentry Macintosh
Commonwealth vs. Seldon Fox- other- theft
Commonwealth vs. Jacob Napier- motion hr
KPS Transport vs Jacob Napier
Midland Funding vs Catherine Johnson
LVNV Funding vs Jerod Griffith
Timothy Taylor vs Core Civic America
Commonwealth vs. John Martin- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Daphne Marshall- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Tyler Maines- arraignment- A.I.
Commonwealth vs. Kelly Bowling- review
Commonwealth vs. James Moore- arraignment
9:45AM
Estate of Douglas Gail Phillips
Estate of Wima Sale
Estate of Larry Joe Cook
Estate of Loretta Moore
Estate of Ethel Gladys Hill Walker
Estate of Charles Logan Samples
1:00pm
Commonwealth vs. Kyle F Jewell
Commonwealth vs Cole W Kincade
Commonwealth vs, Joyce Parks- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Tony Poe- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Peyton Moland- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Robert Million- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Sammy Sebastian- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Carrie Helton- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. James Jones Jr- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Megan M Smith- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Taylor Dawn Clem- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Lester Carson- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Shaun M Wilson- arraignment
Commonwealth vs John A Deaton- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Jackson King- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Allen Scott Lewis- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Derrick Smith- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Derek Scott Brandenburg- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Tonya Grafen- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Fred L Ackerman- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Sierra Donathan- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Kenneth Sparks- arraignment
Commonwealth vs James Mat Reed- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Angela Fox- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Jimmy Childers- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Johnny Reese- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Adam Davis- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Anthony James Tipton- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Ashley R Begley- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Kenneth Austin Baldwin- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Christopher Logan Phillips- arraignment
Commonwealth vs James Brandon Akers- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Douglas W Olinger- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Brandt Alexander Thomas- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Amanda L Barker- arraignment
Commonwealth vs John James Richardson- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Melissa M Fox- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Gregory Alan Helton- arraignment
Commonwealth vs Heather Nicole Howard- arraignment- suspended license, no brake lights, no insurance.
2:00pm
Commonwealth vs Marty Robbins- Continuing appearance
Commonwealth vs Dylan James Hobbs- continuing appearance
