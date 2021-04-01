Owning and operating your own business is a big dream for many Kentuckians and too often we do not know where or how to get started making our dreams come true. Questions (and fear) flood our minds: How do I get started? How much money do I need? What if I fail? Or maybe you already have a good business model, but you are ready to grow?
Get ready for a half-hour ZOOM meeting on March 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET. for Breathitt and Lee counties. We will explain the benefits of SBV Entrepreneur Network and answer questions. Please send an email to sbvbobbyclark@gmail.com for a ZOOM link and please share your name, contact info, the name of your business or organization, or, add a brief sentence to describe your new business idea or what you want to grow.
You can find practical solutions, expert advice, and support from the new Free SBV Entrepreneur Network, the virtual network that gives you an online platform for discussion and learning and offers expert support through a state-of-the-art website. It is designed as a community to connect budding entrepreneurs, small business owners, educational entities, investors, mentors, technical service providers, professional trainers, and consultants. One of the free programs is a Fundraising Boot Camp, designed and led by successful business owners on how to raise capital through loans, grants, crowdfunding and investors. “Folks say small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Under the best of times, getting a new business started (or growing an existing business) is a huge job. Many of us have great ideas but we need help in “knowing how” to fund a new business much less how to avoid the common mistakes that lead to a business shutting its doors. Now, during the pandemic, it is scarier than ever,” says Bobby Clark, president of Sustainable Business Ventures (SBV) and co-founder of the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. “SBV Entrepreneur Network offers a wealth of resources, right at your fingertips – you’ll be amazed at the experts who are volunteering their time and resources to help you!” You can also learn more on our website www.sbventures.org.
