As you know, President Biden issued two Major Disaster Declarations for Kentucky to activate federal aid for the counties hardest-hit by ice storms and flooding during the months of February and March.
FEMA assessments totalled more than $72 million in storm damage across southern, central and eastern Kentucky, including damages to homes, buildings, roads, bridges, debris removal and emergency measures. In addition to federal assistance from FEMA and the Small Business Administration, Operation UNITE collected donations to provide another avenue for families and individuals who need additional flood relief support. The non-profit organization is now accepting applications for assistance.
The following counties are eligible for public assistance for government and private non-profits: Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Union, Whitley and Wolfe Counties.
45 counties are eligible for public assistance for governments and private non-profits: Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
How to Get Help from FEMA: Contact your insurance company and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments or assistance from government programs or charities.
Take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts related to home repair. If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are also available during these hours.
Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. After registering, create an account to check the status of your application, view messages from FEMA, update your personal information, and upload important documents.
If you have any questions, please contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The Helpline is the same telephone number as the registration line. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), please call 800-621-3362.
Some applicants may be denied simply because they need to submit extra documents for FEMA to process their application. FEMA may find an applicant ineligible if certain documents are missing, including: insurance documents, proof of occupancy or proof of ownership. Be sure to include the cover letter you received from FEMA when you submit your appeal documents.
Mail documents and your appeal letter within 60 days of receiving your determination letter to: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055 or fax them to 800-827-8112. You may receive a phone call to advise you of ways to apply for the Small Business Administration (SBA). If referred to the SBA, a loan application must be completed and returned in order to be considered for a loan, as well as for certain types of FEMA assistance.
If SBA finds that you cannot afford a loan, they will automatically refer you to FEMA’s Individuals and Households program. Your file will be reviewed to determine if you qualify for additional grant assistance. The U.S. Small Business Administration helps businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts, and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. Interest rates for homeowners and renters are as low as 1.25 percent, with terms up to 30 years.
It is free to apply for a disaster loan, and you are under no obligation to accept a loan if approved. You can also accept a partial amount. Collateral is not required for loans of $25,000 or less. Disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.
For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. The deadline to apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan is June 22, 2021 for physical damages and Jan. 24, 2022 for an economic injury disaster loan for small businesses or eligible non-profit organizations.
Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for residents in the nine counties that were included in the Major Disaster Declaration for flooding, including: Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.
Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website (kcc.ky.gov) or call (502) 875-0442 to file their initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is June 5, 2021.
As a result of the Major Disaster Declaration, Governor Beshear said individuals living in the declared counties may also be eligible for state sales tax refunds on purchases of building materials, up to $6,000 per building. The materials must be used to permanently repair or replace building structures.
For more information about state sales tax refunds, visit the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s website or call 502-564-5170. Those needing access to a computer to register for FEMA assistance online can visit public libraries located in the nine declared.
Recovery officials encourage Kentucky residents to watch for and report any suspicious activity from scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals who may try to prey on survivors. FEMA does not endorse any commercial businesses, products or services. FEMA does not charge for its services. If you suspect fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. Complaints also may be made by contacting local law enforcement. All federal employees have an official badge/ID. Ask to see it.
As always, if you need assistance navigating the process for FEMA recovery efforts, please contact my office toll-free at 1-800-632-8588. Hal Rogers.
