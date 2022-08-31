On August 25th, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance.
Road Dept. Report: The LC Road Dept. has been assisting with flood clean up still, in areas such as Hindman, Breathitt and others. They are also currently replacing/repairing Todd’s Road’s bridge and is expected to be finished by the end of this week.
Ambulance/LC EMS Report: The ambulance service recently hit it’s 2000th run mark this year and was reported that things are going fine with no issues to mention.
Solid Waste Report: The receipts for the month of July 2022 was $41,536.02.
Economic Development Report: The former location of “Billy’s Place” has recently sold and the buyers plan to keep the location as a food establishment with a hot bar and ice cream. Valero is hoping to be open within the next six weeks and the rumor of the location opening a “Dough Daddies” is still unconfirmed but the Valero portion will be returning. The City will be paying approximately $20k back to the court leftover from the River Drive project.
Magistrate comments: Harvey Pelfrey stated his concerns on the long awaited blacktopping for the county that has yet to take place. Supposedly, when Hinkle was last spoken to, they increased their price that was previously bid.
Since then, Caudill and Kevin Mcintosh of the road dept. claim they cannot get any responses back from Hinkle. The magistrates suggested going forward with the increase, if a response from Hinkle was ever received. Caudill stated the county is considering/planning to do the blacktopping their self due to the issues with Hinkle. Dean Noe stated he feels this will be a strain on the county to try to complete this task theirselves.
The magistrates stated they will all be trying to contact Hinkle theirselves personally before any final decisions are made on the county performing the work.
$26k was approved towards new equipment in the event of another catastrophic flood. $3k was approved to Lee County Saddle Club for maintenance of the grounds/facilities. The court currently pays for the utilities at the complex.
Sept. 2nd, the county will be testing the 911 alert system. If you receive a call, it is only a test.
Leah Fugate was not present to address the court as listed on the agenda. The court proceeded to go ahead and submit the letter support for Fugate of the bicycle/pedestrian master plan by KRADD/ safe streets for all grant.
The court is moving forward with moving the Senior Center to Happy Top and out the previous location in a flood zone. The kitchen will be expanded to serve 120 people. The outdoor area will also be expanded. The previous location will either be sold or rented.
At the request of the land owners, Cann Cemetery will be taken out of the road system.
It was approved to hire Bobby Fox with the road department at $12 per hour effective 8/1/22 with a six month probation.
