FRANKFORT, Ky.— Leadership Kentucky proudly congratulates the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2020 on its November graduation held in Hazard. The Class of 2020 is the second cohort to participate and graduate from BRIGHT Kentucky.
BRIGHT Kentucky began in 2019 with the hope of engaging bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). BRIGHT Kentucky has been made possible by a $500,000 ARC grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, SOAR, and others.
BRIGHT Kentucky’s training seminars and experiential learning focuses on understanding the local economic context and working to build a robust skill set in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. This year’s program ran from July through November and took participants across Eastern Kentucky: Somerset in July, Ashland in August, Berea/Frankfort in September, Pikeville in October, and Hazard in November.
“BRIGHT Kentucky was formed to help develop local leaders that will transform the Appalachian region for future generations. To move this region forward, the local leaders will need resilience, courage, a strong network, and commitment,” said Elmer K. Whitaker, President/CEO of Whitaker Bank and Leadership Kentucky board member. “There is no doubt that these 38 individuals possess all that and more, having responsibly navigated a leadership program in the midst of a global pandemic. We are so proud of what they overcame to take full advantage of this experiential program; their futures are indeed bright!”
This year’s graduates include 38 participants from 32 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates
Dr. Sarah Adkins – Whitley County - University of the Cumberlands
Frank Baker - Leslie County - Hyden Citizens Bank
Adam Bowling – Bell County - Self-Employed - Small Business Owner
Ben Carr - Montgomery County - Kentucky 4-H Foundation
Crystal Cox – Pulaski County - United Way of South-Central Kentucky
Tyler Curran – Nicholas County - Kentucky Army National Guard
Gene Detherage Jr. – Rowan County - The Fletcher Group
Aaron Dockery – Pulaski County - City of Somerset
Hanna Gabbard – Johnson County - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR)
Courtney Gillette – Boyd County - Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau
Laura Gregory – Wolfe County - Kentucky Waterways Alliance
Sara Hacker – Rowan County - Morehead State University
Megan Haile – Monroe County - TJ Samson Community Hospital
Jennifer Hall – Knott County -Alice Lloyd College
Jenni Hampton – Pike County - Big Sandy Area Community Action Program, Inc
Tena Hunley – Magoffin County - McDonald’s Of East Kentucky
Summer Jackson – Whitley County - University of the Cumberlands
Mindy R. Johnson - Edmonson County - Western Kentucky University
Kayla Jude – Martin County - Big Sandy Area Community Action Program
Patrick Lager – Montgomery County – Whitaker Bank Corp.
Josh Little – Pike County - Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Caitlin Mason – Laurel County - Cumberland Valley Area Development District
Aaron Montgomery – Greenup County - Addiction Recovery Care & Rise Above
Courtney Oliver - Laurel County - Reppin2Recovery INC
Andrew Owens – Bath County - Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, Owingsville
Justin Pruitt – Boyd County - Boyd County Fiscal Court
Jessica Ritchie – Breathitt County - Juniper Health, Inc.
Jacob Roan – Bell County - City of Pineville
Jonathan Shell – Garrard County - State Solutions LLC
Dustin Stephens – McCreary County - East Ky Power Cooperative
Jacob Taylor – Rockcastle County - Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
Erica Trammell – Harlan County - Appalachian Challenge Academy
Gavin Tussey – Boyd County - Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 248
JoAnn Vanzant – Lee County - Operation UNITE
Tyler Ward – Letcher County - Jacobs+Ward
A.J. Wilson – Hart County - Hart County Fiscal Court
Dr. Elijah Wilson – Cumberland County - University of Kentucky
Jennifer Wilson – Johnson County - Kentucky Cancer Program
Applications for the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2021 will be available in the spring at leadershipky.org. About Leadership Kentucky- Leadership Kentucky, created in 1984 as a non-profit educational organization, brings together a select group of people who possess a broad variety of leadership abilities, career accomplishments, and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.
Our goal is to prepare our participants to take an active role in advancing the state for the common good. By fostering an understanding of how the state’s issues are interconnected, and by forging new relationships among community and regional leaders, Leadership Kentucky graduates bring a fresh and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important participants in the unified effort to shape Kentucky’s future.
