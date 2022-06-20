Hospice Care Plus will host its first-ever Volunteer Fair on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at its Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Mariah Smith, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Care Plus, is organizing the event to give community members a chance to explore volunteer opportunities with the organization.
“A lot of people think about volunteering with us, but they want to know more first. Some assume that the time commitment is an obstacle. But we truly can work with anyone on availability and interests. The fair is a great way to casually visit, ask questions, and learn more. Even if you only have 20 to 30 minutes to drop in, you can learn a lot.”
Organized like a health fair, the event features multiple tables for guests to visit. Current volunteers will staff some of the tables and be available to answer questions about what it’s like to volunteer in different roles and programs.
“We’ll have volunteers there who work at our Compassionate Care Center, others who help at our Berea office or with bereavement, and some who accept patient and family support assignments in our home hospice and home palliative programs,” said Smith. “Some directly support patients and families, while others help with more clerical or administrative tasks. We even have occasional remote volunteer work available.” Smith said that the need for volunteers to work in the Lee and Owsley county communities is great.
“Over the years, we have had so many wonderful, compassionate people volunteer in Lee and Owsley counties,” said Smith. “We would love to welcome more, and we certainly need more to support the care and services in the area. Even if people are interested but can’t attend the fair, please get in touch; we can offer a fair or even a training locally.”
Give-aways, snacks, and refreshments will be available at no cost. Tours of the Compassionate Care Center will also be offered.
Hospice Care Plus accepts volunteers aged 14 and up. Training is flexible and a large portion can be completed online.
To learn more about the Volunteer Fair, visit hospicecareplus.org or call Mariah Smith at 859-626-9292. The event is also accessible on the organization’s Facebook page.
Hospice Care Plus was founded and staffed by volunteers in Madison County in 1981. The non-profit organization now offers hospice, palliative, and bereavement care to patients and families in Estill, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Owsley and Rockcastle counties. It also owns and operates the non-profit Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. All care and services are provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
