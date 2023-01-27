Issues arise as numerous observations have been made concerning illegal dumping of trash alongside roads and streams near the Kentucky River. As these issues continue to rise, so does the demand for more civic engagement projects and the teaching of environmental education among the community. This demand has sparked staff and faculty members' attention at the University of Kentucky.
During the fall of 2022, Lee County Extension Services was offered a grant to conduct research on water quality in the county to determine how dumping waste is affecting our waterways and how we can prevent it. To create further impact on the community, Lee County Extension Services will also be selecting five teens who possess leadership skills and willingness to help improve the quality of their town. While being under the direction of the County 4-H Youth Development Agent, Carissa Miske, the teens will also conduct interviews with county officials and randomly selected community members.
