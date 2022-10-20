On October 11th, 2022 the Beattyville City Council held their regular monthly meeting with all members in attendance. Jon Allen of Nesbitt Engineering presented the council first, with a break down of cost for repairs at the water plant along with updates including the sewer rehab project which has been closed out. Funds from the cleaner water project ($271k +) are also at this time being utilized for repairs/upgrades according to Allen.
Elizabeth Cundiff and Sandy Gay was present at the meeting to report that Beattyville has recently received its 2022 America In Bloom evaluation report. Beattyville received awards for the Woolly Worm Festival and for the flower pots on Main Street, placing 3rd nation wide in the category “Eye Popping Pots”. Cundiff stated they will be back at the next upcoming meeting/s to discuss the recommendations the AIB advisors had including tree clean up ordinances, and minor adjustments to current city ordinances. Cundiff and others have currently been decorating Main St. for the Fall season and the upcoming Woolly Worm Festival.
Melissa Brewer of KRADD was listed on the agenda to discuss the bicycle and pedestrian master plan but was absent.
This item was tabled to next month. Council members want to know how the city or the mayor is or will be involved in the development of the plan. Mayor Jackson’s concern is that the streets are not wide enough for the bicycle portion of the plan.
Joanna Vanzant of The Hub was present to give a progress report of the Hub’s activities/services so far. Highlights of the report include the following: 629 individuals have been assisted with treatment and other services, 83 individuals have entered long term residential treatment, 43 individuals have been transported to treatment, the Hub’s team have responded to 33 referrals of overdoses from law enforcement and EMS, 411 individuals have received emergency food boxes, 146 individuals assisted with clothing, and 8 families assisted with Casey’s Law information and filing.
Vanzant informed the council that the Hub, located in the former Health Dept., is NOT a homeless shelter. If an individual needs housing, the hub assists with locating and transporting the individual/s to housing or shelter but no one stays or sleeps in the Hub’s building.
If you or someone you know needs assistance with any of the following, please call Vanzant at 606.216.6483 for more info: recovery coaching, Casey’s Law, food or housing, employment readiness, overdose reposes, substance abuse treatment including A.A., offender corrections education, or family/friends support. The Hub is located at 45 Center St., Beattyville and is designed to serve Lee, Owsley and Wolfe residents.
Council member Lisa Moore, reported she has been discussing the homeless situation with Chuck and Sheriff elect Joe Lucas prior to cold weather. Moore stated that the Hub is the only program assisting with the issue at this time.
Robert Goe was listed on the agenda to speak and was present at the meeting with papers/a packet of what he stated was questions about the water. Before Goe could address the council, mayor Jackson stated he did not know what the questions were that Goe planned to ask and suggested that Goe allow them to make a copy of the questions and then Jackson will speak to the water plant employees to get the answers and then get them back to Goe. Jackson stated that he does not have a water plant license and neither does Goe. Goe asked the council members “was I not on the agenda to speak!?”. Jackson stated that Goe did not make the calls and that the discussion was over. The Mayor or the Council did not receive the papers containing Goe’s questions from Goe, (or at least during the meeting).
The council and Mayor stated that progress and repairs to the water is coming but it is not going to “happen overnight”. Once again, the mayor stated anyone with water issues need to inform City Hall and that no problems can be fixed if individuals do not inform them so they can do a work order.
The council approved to donate $200 to Trick or Treat on Main for the purchase of candy. Last year’s donation was $100. It was approved to close Main St. approximately between the red light and Allie’s Sweet Obsessions from 5pm-6pm for preparation and 6pm- 8pm for trick or treating on Oct. 31st.
No police report was given due to absence or a public works report.
It was stated the general funds was way under due to paying the last of the River Drive invoice of $140k. However, funds will soon be coming in from taxes.
Approval for updates to the garbage ordinance included the following: the cost of residential trash cans went from $12 to $15, for businesses $30; previously $27, $500 per dumpster; previously $300.
