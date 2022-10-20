be

      On October 11th, 2022 the Beattyville City Council held their regular monthly meeting with all members in attendance. Jon Allen of Nesbitt Engineering presented the council first, with a break down of cost for repairs at the water plant along with updates including the sewer rehab project which has been closed out. Funds from the cleaner water project ($271k +) are also at this time being utilized for repairs/upgrades according to Allen. 

      Elizabeth Cundiff and Sandy Gay was present at the meeting to report that Beattyville has recently received its 2022 America In Bloom evaluation report. Beattyville received awards for the Woolly Worm Festival and for the flower pots on Main Street, placing 3rd nation wide in the category “Eye Popping Pots”. Cundiff stated they will be back at the next upcoming meeting/s to discuss the recommendations the AIB advisors had including tree clean up ordinances, and minor adjustments to current city ordinances. Cundiff and others have currently been decorating Main St. for the Fall season and the upcoming Woolly Worm Festival. 

