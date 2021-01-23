Congrats to Lee County Bobcat Zach Watterson for being in the top 4 in the 14th district region in 3 Point Percentage and Number 2 in the 14th region district for points per game! Stat leaders in order for 3 pointers: 1. Nigel Nichols of Letcher County, 2. Austin Sperry of Breathitt County 3. Luke Bellamy of Breathitt County, .4 Zach Watterson of Lee County, and .5 Andrew Combs of Breathitt County. Stat leaders in order for points per game: 1. Nad Welch of Cordia 32.0, 2. Zach Watterson of Lee 31.5, 3. Jaz Johnson of Wolfe 25.6, 4. Christian Collins of Buckhorn 25.0, and 5. Colby Napier of Knott 20.6.
Congrats to Lee County LadyKat Morgan Hinkle for being number 4 in the 14th region district in rebounds per game! Stat leaders for rebounds per game in order: 1. Annie Harris of Hazard, 2. Adreonna Schutz of Breathitt, 3. Ally Bailey of Wolfe, 4. Morgan Hinkle of Lee and .5 Macey Howell of Powell.
Info via We Elite.
