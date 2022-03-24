The following is a response from Rep. Bill Wesley concerning a letter sent by the LC Fiscal Court on 3/15/22 desiring to allocate funding for a project to increase flexibility and yr. round accessibility to asphalt for road repairs. According to the letter, the project requires the purchase of a 6,000 gal. oil tank with heaters and agitators, three phase electrical connection and the construction of a containment basin to prevent contamination if there is to be a tank rupture. This project is part of an interagency agreement between Owsley and Lee County Fiscal Courts to provide oil and aggregate at cost to our neighboring county and allow us to share a blacktopping patching system currently owned by Owsley County.
Dear Commissioner Keene, The Lee Co. Fiscal Court desires to allocate LGEDF Funding for a project to increase flexibility and yr. round accessibility to asphalt for road repairs. The project requires the purchase of a 6,000 gal. oil tank with heaters and agitators, three phase electrical connection and the construction of a containment basin to prevent contamination if there is to be a tank rupture.
This project is part of an agreement between Lee and Owsley fiscal courts to provide oil and aggregate at cost between the Lee Co fiscal court and their neighboring county and to allow both counties to share blacktopping paving systems currently owned by Owsley fiscal court. The total cost for this project is $40,000 and the Lee fiscal court is asking for reimbursement under HB 192. I consider this project to be very important for those communities as this will help improve their county roads and help lighten some of the financial burden for both. In full compliance of HB 192, please accept my letter as pledging full support for this request.
- Sincerely, Bill Wesley
