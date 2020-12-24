Addelyn Roberts- A Barbie doll, Barbie camper & a stuffed dwarf. Finnley Coleman- A toy train, Batman comic book and Maryn to have to the best day of her life. Serenity Miller- For my family to be happy and healthy, a stand up marker board and a Luv A Bella doll. Luna Tenhagen- Baby dolls, baby doll accessories and a baby doll comic book. Brody Marshall- A Nintendo, tractor and tracks, and house shoes. Catherine Charles- A Wonder Woman comic book, toy Kangaroo, and Doc McStuffins Doc Mobile.
Natalie Horn- A toy dog, a toy hamster and books. Scotty Ward- A remote control boat, sniper Nerf gun, and a Peppa Pig house. Lacey Vanzant- A trampoline, an Xbox, and a teddy bear. Keelan Brandenburg- A kite, a Batman toy cave, and a Nintendo Switch.
Kellyn Cole- PlayDoh ice cream set, Barbie closet, and Barbie accessories. Macy Tomlin- Lol Surprise dolls, Hatchimals, and Barbies. Christian Frye- Nintendo Switch, a drone and a Nerf gun. Carson Sparks- Nintendo Switch, Mario Odyssey game, and a vacation. Ryan Creech- Nintendo Switch and Switch games.
Judy Hobbs- Rainbow sparkle slime and a little surprise. Lucy Spencer- Frozen’s Elsa makeup, a baby doll, and a Frozen’s Elsa dress. Logan Spencer- a riding toy, a dump truck, and a watch.
Katelyn Caldwell- Barbie Dream House, An American Girl doll and American Girl closet. Tucker Wright- An Xbox 4, a pet bunny and a pet frog.
Landon Howard- Xbox stuff, Nerf gun and Nerf bullets. Alaric Gilbert- Pokemon cards, Godzilla toys, and Nintendo Switch games. Branson Stamper- Nintendo Switch, a hamster, and Legos. Caiden Creech- Legos, deer stuffed animal, and a cat (stuffed animal or alive).
Mercedes Dunn- A violin, Barbie’s Chelsea school playset and an American Girl doll. Mason Dunahoo- 2 game controllers, an Xbox, and Farming Simulator 19 game.
Colton Lyons- Junk Bots, Nintendo Switch, and sniper Nerf gun. Evan Howard- A go kart, new boots and a puppy. Kaidyn Stepp- Barbie Dream House, Baby Alive doll that grows and a dog.
