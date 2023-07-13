On Monday evening at 6:00 p.m., Wolfe County SAR received a 911 call for a climber who had suffered a head injury while climbing the route Monkey in the Middle (5.11a) located at the crag known as The Zoo.
The 26 year old male was top roping when he took a fall at the first set of draws.
Although his belayer caught his fall, there was enough stretch in the rope that allowed his head to impact a rock at the base of the climb. The subject was not wearing a helmet.
After treating his injury, it was determined the safest and fastest method to evac the subject to EMS, was to walk him out with assistance while utilizing a belay line on the more challenging sections on the hike.
The subject was evaluated by EMS and then the subject decided to be transported by his climbing partners for additional care. Info via Wolfe Search and Rescue.
