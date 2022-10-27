be

     The Woolly Worm Festival Youth Pet Show was held on Friday, October 21st, at 10:00 am at the Main Stage. The Youth Pet Show was conducted by the Lee County Cooperative  Extension Staff (Carissa Miske, Lee/Owsley CEA for 4-H Youth Development) and Deborah Dunaway (Extension Assistant) with the assistance of volunteers Jessica Wolf of  Peoples Exchange Bank and Jacob Singleton (Breathitt County CEA for 4-H). 

    On behalf of the Extension Service Staff, the Lee County Extension Council and Lee County 4-H Council SPECIAL THANKS to Peoples Exchange Bank for their continued  support in sponsoring the beautiful trophies for class and category. Youth and their pets participated in twenty different categories in the annual event.

Recommended for you