The Woolly Worm Festival Youth Pet Show was held on Friday, October 21st, at 10:00 am at the Main Stage. The Youth Pet Show was conducted by the Lee County Cooperative Extension Staff (Carissa Miske, Lee/Owsley CEA for 4-H Youth Development) and Deborah Dunaway (Extension Assistant) with the assistance of volunteers Jessica Wolf of Peoples Exchange Bank and Jacob Singleton (Breathitt County CEA for 4-H).
On behalf of the Extension Service Staff, the Lee County Extension Council and Lee County 4-H Council SPECIAL THANKS to Peoples Exchange Bank for their continued support in sponsoring the beautiful trophies for class and category. Youth and their pets participated in twenty different categories in the annual event.
On behalf of the Lee County Extension Service, Lee County Extension Council, Lee County 4-H Council and Peoples Exchange Bank we would like to congratulate all of the winners and participants.
Best Pet In Beattyville- Nala, Mckinley Pelfrey
Pet The Judges Want to Take Home- Ralo, Aiden Phillips
Cutest Cat/Kitten- 1st Place- Stockings, Autumn Mainous , 2nd Place- Dutchess, Autumn Mainous
Prettiest Puppy- 1st Place- Arlo, Aubree Shackleford, 2nd Place- Princess- Emily Barrett
Most Adorable Dog- 1st Place- Bear, Autumn Mainous, 2nd Place- Nala, McKinley Pelfrey, 3rd Place- Ralo, Aiden Phillips
Most Impressive Trick- 1st Place- Nala, Mckinley Patrick, 2nd Place- Dutchess, Autumn Mainous
Best Costume- 1st Place- Ari, Maryn Coleman, 2nd Place- Mr. Peabody, Grant Hall, 3rd Place- Nala, Mckinley Pelfrey
Marvelous Markings- 1st Place- Dutchess, Autumn Mainous, 2nd Place- Maggie, Kirsten Stepp, 3rd Place- Ralo, Aiden Phillips
Pets That Look Like Their Owners- 1st Place- Princess, Emily Barrett, 2nd Place- Nala, Mckinley Pelfrey, 3rd Place- Ari, Maryn Coleman
