(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – All last week, after his team piled up 45 points and an impressive 554 yards of total offense in the opener, all Kentucky coach Mark Stoops heard was, “Well, it was against Louisiana-Monroe.” Now after having accumulated similar eye-popping numbers against a quality SEC opponent, the narrative may be finally flipping. The 35 – 28 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night brought a more confident and resolute coach to the podium.
“I like the consistency of where we’re at,” Stoops admitted to media at his weekly news conference. “We’re not there yet. We want to keep on working, keep on getting the details, but the fact that you can move it that well against an SEC East opponent, it says a lot.”
Thirty-five points and 519 total yards does speak volumes about the state of the football union. Specifically, it says that this team can now move the ball effectively against teams other than Popcorn State. If not for an inopportune fumble on the goal line by Chris Rodriguez and a blocked field goal attempt that would have iced the game, Kentucky (2 – 0, 1 – 0 SEC) would have easily hung 45 points on a second straight opponent.
Stoops was red-faced when reporters asked about the Rodgriguez fumble. That mistake changed the entire tenor of the game, shrinking a possible three-touchdown lead into single digits at the half. The fact that UK’s reliable running threat put the ball on the ground again later in the contest removed a bit of the luster from his otherwise stellar, record-setting performance. On the night, C-Rod rushed 27 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns and caught another 5-yard pass for his third visit into the endzone.
With 58,437 fans looking on, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis put in another solid performance completing 10 of 18 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. His lone interception of the night was on a pass that—for the second game in a row—ricocheted off the intended receiver into the arms of the waiting defender. His decision making was superb throughout, and the Penn State transfer showed off his toughness with 25 hard-earned rushing yards, adding a touchdown on the ground for good measure.
For the most part, the Kentucky offense was back to the familiar ground and pound, rushing the ball a whopping 52 times for 340 net yards. “Scratch where it itches,” Stoops said. On one particular drive in the second quarter, the Wildcats ran the ball for twelve straight possessions.
Regarding the defense and special teams, however, questions abound. The lack of a proven pass rush, some missed open-field tackles, and the aforementioned blocked kick remain valid areas of potential concern for the Cats moving forward.
Next up are the University of Chattanooga Mocs, who experts picked to win the FCS Southern Conference. Coach Rusty Wright’s team lost a close one to Austin Peay in their opener before whooping up on North Alabama 20 – 0 on Saturday.
If you think this one may be close, then think again. In the last two decades, the Mocs are 0 – 10 versus SEC teams, 0 – 14 against Power Five conference opponents and 0 – 22 versus FBS opponents. For all practical purposes, Saturday’s noon game should be nothing more than a glorified practice for Kentucky—a cakewalk, a pushover, a breather no less.
Stoops would have none of that “breather” talk. He’s never been one for bulletin board material, and he’s certainly not one to denigrate future opponents.
“You would never hear me use the word ‘breather,’” Stoops exclaimed. “That’s not in our vocabulary. The only thing we’re interested in is pressing on and moving forward. Any great team, no matter what the competition level is, plays to the best of their ability, and that’s what we’re always trying to do.”
But will Cat fans shell out and show up for the mismatch? Stoops is counting on it. He claims it’s time for fans to demostrate their loyalty by filling Kroger Field—and not just for big-name opponents either.
“We give them a little pass that first weekend because it’s a holiday weekend,” Stoops conceded. “But there’s no excusesnow. We need to pack this place. It makes a difference. You see our recruits talking about it. It’s a great atmosphere. I greatly appreciate the support, but we need it. We need it all the time.”
In a contest like this one, it’s not whether you win or lose, but rather how good you look in the process. Style points count. Whether it’s the Chattanooga Choo Choo or Lawrence “Choo-Choo” Lee, Saturday sounds like the perfect set up for some much-needed ball security, quarterback sacks, and a couple of made field goals. See you there.
