A quick update on the four tests we were waiting to hear about in Lee County. All came back NEGATIVE, as of 1 o'clock, April 23, 2020, we have had NO TESTS COME BACK POSITIVE.
I think this is fantastic, but I heard something that is cause for concern. I have heard some folks have been ill and self-isolated, have struggle through an illness similar to Covid19 and not sought medical help, because they didn't want to be the first case. Please if you are ill, go see the doctor or at least call the doctor to figure out the best way forward. Do not worry at all about being the first case. As
I have said repeatedly, I believe the virus is here, but we haven't tested the right person yet. It will serve Lee County better if we know who has any contagious illness.
I hope this was just a rumor, but I felt it had to be mentioned on the off chance it was true. We are in this together and we don't want anyone to suffer alone.
On another note, The testing rules are relaxing and pretty soon there will be tests for everyone. Also tests for anti-bodies.
These will allow us to get more data and allow us to move forward more quickly and responsibly to open the businesses that have been closed.
In closing, the broken record comment must be shared, The best way to figure out how to act when around others is to Assume you are an asymptomatic carrier and keep your distance from others while practicing aggressive hand washing.
We've got this Lee County!
