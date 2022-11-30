Norma Jean Deaton Palmer, widow of William Richard Palmer and the daughter of the late Chester “Pete” and Avis Spencer Deaton was born in
Kee, Kentucky on October 12, 1932 and departed this life at her home in Sadieville, Kentucky on November 26, 2022 at the age of 90 years, 1 month, and 14 days. She was of the Baptist faith, loving mother, homemaker and hardworking farmer, and known for her good cooking.
Mrs. Palmer leaves behind her two children, Coy Lee Palmer and wife Kathy Jo of Lexington, Kentucky and Kim Palmer and husband Dwayne Moberly of Sadieville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Casey Palmer and Sara Moberly; five step grandchildren, Alex Moberly and wife Brittany, Shelby Moberly and fiancé Adam Smith, and Jessica, Erica, and Ashley Traylor; four step great grandchildren, Creedance and Cameron Jean Moberly, Lacy Smith, and Madison Gaines; two brothers and a sister, Brenda Spencer, Larry Deaton and wife Tiney, and Roger Deaton and wife Imogene all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by one son, William Richard Palmer, Jr. (WR); one grandchild, Adam
Coy Palmer; and seven brothers and sisters, Nevyle, Stanley, Wilmer, and Buck Deaton, Sue Hardy, Chester Deaton, Jr., and Faye Stamper. Services were held at held at Newnam Funeral Home, November 29,
2022 with Bro. Jimmy Overbee officiating. She was laid to rest next to her husband in the Bowman-Palmer Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.