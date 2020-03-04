Norma Louise Mitchell Land, widow of John Land and the daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” and Lucille Ross Mitchell was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 18, 1939 and departed this life at her home in Waco, Kentucky on February 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 2 months, and 8 days. She was a member of the Richmond Church of Christ and a former Lee County Circuit Court Clerk.Norma is survived by five children, Diana Land Stamper and husband Wayne of Richmond, Kentucky, Debbie Land Kelly of Lexington, Kentucky, Daryl Land and wife Rhonda of Beattyville, Kentucky, Darlena Land Fox and husband Jon of Lexington, Kentucky, and Duron Land of Louisville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.Visitation & Funeral: Sunday March 1st 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Jack Hall. Burial: Dunaway Cemetery of Highway 587 Lee Co. KY. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
