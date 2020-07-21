Norma York, daughter of the late Dillard and Josephine Coffee Richardson was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 15, 1935 and departed this life at her home in Lee County, at the age of 84 years, 9 months, and 26 days. She was a loving housewife and mother.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Teresa York of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sons, Gary York of Beattyville, Kentucky and Jimmy Richardson of Irvine, Kentucky; one great granddaughter, Serenity Cornett of Beattyville, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren; one sister, Laura Jones of Beattyville, Kentucky and Many Nieces; Nephews; relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ralph York, three brothers and three sisters. Private family service held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.