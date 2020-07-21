    Norma York, daughter of the late Dillard and Josephine Coffee Richardson was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 15, 1935 and departed this life at her home in Lee County, at the age of 84 years, 9 months, and 26 days. She was a loving housewife and mother.

      Norma is survived by her daughter, Teresa York of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sons, Gary York of Beattyville, Kentucky and Jimmy Richardson of Irvine, Kentucky; one great granddaughter, Serenity Cornett of Beattyville, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren; one sister, Laura Jones of Beattyville, Kentucky and Many Nieces; Nephews; relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ralph York, three brothers and three sisters. Private family service held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma York as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you