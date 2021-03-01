Notes from KYTC District 10 Concerning Road Conditions Due to Flooding

Some good news on the high water front. Rivers will begin cresting this afternoon into tonight (South Fork at Booneville, North Fork at Hazard and Jackson, the main stem of the Kentucky River at Heidelberg and Ravenna, and the Red River at Clay City) so flooding will begin to recede. Historic flooding will occur in Owsley County, and flooding in Lee and Estill will rival the 1957 flood.
Contrary to some rumors that are circulating, the Mountain Parkway is NOT closed in Powell County.
KY 708 south in Lee County is closed due to high water between MM 3-4 near the Middle Fork of Kentucky River bridge.
KY 52 east in Lee County is closed due to a mudslide at MM 22. The road is expected to be closed for around two hours.
KY 11 is closed at the traffic light at Main Street (old KY 52) in Beattyville due to high water.
KY 28 in Owsley County between MM 1-3 is also closed due to high water.
Additional high water closure for Owsley County on KY 11 south between MM 10-11.
New high water closures reported in Owsley County — KY 11 south between MM 3-6, KY 30 east between MM 11-13, and KY 2025 between MM 5-6.
In addition, one lane of US 460 is blocked due to a mudslide in Morgan County at MP 19.7. Removal will begin at daylight.
Drivers should use high caution if they must be out before dawn, as these issues are difficult to see in the dark. Travel is discouraged, and motorists should never drive through a flooded roadway. Several water rescues have been reported the area.
