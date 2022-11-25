2.5 Million Dollar Flood Study for Lee County
On November 17th, 2022 The Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting. All magistrates were in attendance.
For the solid waste report, it was stated 177 participants were in this year’s Fall Clean Up. No receipt amounts were given.
It was stated 4 new individuals have recently been hired on with the ambulance service.
On the road department report it was stated the department is preparing for the winter season putting the plows on the trucks.
The US Army Corps have begun a study in Lee County on how to prevent or mitigate flooding. According to Judge Exec Caudill, the Federal Government has approved 1.25 million for the study, however the county would have to match that fund in order to proceed.
A “Local Match Participation Program” allowed the county to come up with the remaining needed funds.
This study is about identifying the best way to mange the land and river to either prevent flooding, raising the community above the flood plain or moving away from the flood plain according to Caudill.
The court held a special meeting on November 21st to authorize the filing of the KY Local Match Participation Program grant application for the remaining 1.25 million dollars.
Other items on the Nov. 17th agenda included;
-Frank Dawahare with Eastern Telephone to present phone system proposal.
-KRADD to present/discuss Community Center renovation quotes: Bids were not open and pushed off to the December meeting.
-Discuss/Approve applying remaining funds of $22,704.67 from garbage truck loan with KACo to
outstanding principal.
-Discuss/Approve BMS agreement renewal, period 1/1/2023-12/31/2023.
-Brian Munson was hired as part time EMT at 13.50 per hour effective 11/5/22.
- Discuss/Approve setting up new bank account for Opioid settlement monies.
- Discuss/Approve new phone system agreement.
