Now Serving Lee County: Petal & Pony Farms of Southfork

Petal and Pony Farms LLC is a wholesale cut flower farm locally owned and operated on Southfork by husband and wife Amanda and Greg O’Conner along with their three children Thomas, Keira and Torin. Petal and Pony specializes in bouquets and arrangements consisting of dahlias, sunflowers, (both being most popular), zinnias, snapdragons, cosmos, amaranth and much more along with also selling to florist.
The O’Conner family says that the absolute best part of their business is seeing the genuine happiness and smiles from their customers. “When people see flowers, they can’t help but smile” stated Amanda.
Even though summer is almost at a close, Petal & Pony will still be selling and taking orders until the first hard frost. After that, they will be selling dried floral arrangements throughout the winter while supplies last. When not busy on their farm, Amanda, Greg and the kids spend their time enjoying more of the great outdoors of Lee County Kentucky has to offer with hunting, fishing, atv riding, horseback riding, and tending to their animals. They are currently working towards building a full functioning horse farm with boarding along with hosting lessons and showing hopefully by year 2022.
You can follow the Petal and Pony Farms LLC Facebook Page to view photos of their arrangements. For ordering or inquiries, phone 262-470-3161. For pre-made bouquets, you can catch them at the Lee County Farmer’s Market every Friday.
