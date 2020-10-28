  Alice Louise Oligee Jewell, widow of George Lee Jewell and John Henry Jewell was born in Middletown, Ohio on April 8, 1941 to the late Stanley and Edna Jane Robinson Oligee and went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020 in Hazard, Kentucky at the age of 79 years, 6 months, and 9 days. She was a former factory worker for Gospel Light Publications and a volunteer teacher’s assistant at Grace Baptist Academy. She was also a devoted member of Lynams Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Jewell is survived by five children, Bill Jewell and wife Christine of Beattyville, Kentucky, Phyllis Keith of Gratis, Ohio, Tim Jewell and wife Patricia of Beattyville, Kentucky, Rachael Hunt of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Rebecca Wells and husband Paul of Gratis, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Faye Jane Carroll of Middletown, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, George Lee Jewell and John Henry Jewell; brother Tom Oligee and wife Lee; sister Carrie Cornett and husband Jack; brother Mitchell Oligee; brother-in-law Frank Carroll; and son –in-law David “Doc” Keith. Service held Oct. 21st 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville with Matt Lunsford officiating. Burial Butler Co. Memorial Cemetery Trenton/Hamilton OH. Online condolences newnanmfuneralhome.com

