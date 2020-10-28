Audrey M. Teverbaugh, age 62, and wife of Walter, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, KY. Audrey was born December 30, 1957 in Cocoa Beach, Florida, a daughter to the late Theodore and Joyce Jewell Scoggins Mitchell. She was a retired Pet Manager with True Value in Jackson, KY. She loved being outdoors, working with animals, working crafts, being with family and friends, and in her earlier years enjoyed barrel racing. She attended the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church in Booneville, KY. Along with her husband of 42 years; Walter Teverbaugh of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; Thomas Teverbaugh of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Amber Teverbaugh of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Susan (Frank) Guzman of Katy, TX, and Debra Jones of Clearwater, FL along with many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside Services October 23, 2020 at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Burial Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
