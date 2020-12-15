  Barbara Ellen Gabbard Stamper, the daughter of the late Hargis Seldon and Clara Gilbert Gabbard was born in Zoe, Kentucky on September 2, 1945 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on December 7, 2020 at the age of 75 years, 3 months and 5 days. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to many as well as a former production packer for a merchandise identifications company.Barbara leaves behind her daughter, Marjorie Stamper and grandson, Ralph Seldon Stamper both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Hargis Gabbard and wife Alice of Zoe, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda Sue Kincaid and husband Lewis of Cincinnati, Ohio and Penny Kleine and husband Tom of Summerville, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha Hicks, Ruth Magee, Mollie Short, Billie Dunaway, and Myrtle Land; and two brothers, Ike and Frank Gabbard. Services scheduled at later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

