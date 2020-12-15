Barbara Ellen Gabbard Stamper, the daughter of the late Hargis Seldon and Clara Gilbert Gabbard was born in Zoe, Kentucky on September 2, 1945 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on December 7, 2020 at the age of 75 years, 3 months and 5 days. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to many as well as a former production packer for a merchandise identifications company.Barbara leaves behind her daughter, Marjorie Stamper and grandson, Ralph Seldon Stamper both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one brother, Hargis Gabbard and wife Alice of Zoe, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda Sue Kincaid and husband Lewis of Cincinnati, Ohio and Penny Kleine and husband Tom of Summerville, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha Hicks, Ruth Magee, Mollie Short, Billie Dunaway, and Myrtle Land; and two brothers, Ike and Frank Gabbard. Services scheduled at later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020
- The verdict has returned…
- The verdict has returned…
- Judge blocks Beshear's ban on in-person religious schooling as the U.S. Supreme Court shifts the same way on a similar issue
- Updated Quarantine Research Info
- Latest Covid Update from KY River Dist. Health Dept.
- Covid-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky are predicted to keep increasing; much depends on how people handled Thanksgiving
Latest News
- LCE’s Shop With A Cop
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Barbara Ellen Gabbard Stamper
- KENNETH RAY MCINTOSH
- Robert Flinchum
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- From Our Archives: The Beattyville Enterprise Thurs. January 7th 1971: Society Personals
Most Popular
Articles
- Eggnog Voted Kentucky's Favorite Christmas cocktail!
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- Christmas Spirit Day Plans Are Underway
- Over $148 Million Allocated to Expand Broadband in Rural KY including Lee County
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Courthouse Comments
- Lee County has a New Historical Marker Near Owsley County Line
- CHARLES ARMOND PERDUE
- Updated Quarantine Research Info
- KCTCS Board of Regents Approves Remaining in KERS & Pauses Presidential Search
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.