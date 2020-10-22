Barbara J. Smith, age 77, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital, located in Richmond, KY. She was born May 5, 1943 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late AJ and Mae Mayes. She spent her life as a homemaker.
Barbara is survived by 3 brothers; Mitchell (Mandy) Mayes of Newport, KY, Charles Mayes of Mount Orab, OH and Randall (Kathy) Mayes of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Myrtle (Charlie) Bush of Miamisburg, OH and Liz (Ronnie) Amis of Booneville, KY, numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; AJ and Mae Mayes, her husband; Willard Smith, 1 son, Gregory Murrell, 1 daughter; Shellia K. Murrell, 1 sister; Betty Jean Roberts and 1 sister in law; Mary Mayes. A graveside service was held at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Bob Burchette, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM. She was laid to rest in the Cow Creek Church Cemetery beside her husband. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.