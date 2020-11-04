Ben Franklin Mckinney Age 80, died unexpectedly October 31, 2020, in Beattyville, Kentucky. He was born June 4, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Luchion Mckinney and Edna Gilbert Mckinney.Upon completion of school, he worked at Kimberly Clark in West Carrollton, Ohio and also worked at Pattie A. Clay Regional Hospital in Richmond, Kentucky. He was a member of the Free Masons. He loved to fish and wouldn’t pass up a yard sale with his favorite aunt Miranda Arvin. He also enjoyed going on peaceful country rides around Beattyville with his son and daughter-in-law.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Mckinney, a sister, Judy Ann Mckinney, and a special niece Sandra Sue Crank. Survivors include his brother Eddie Ray Mckinney, daughter Michelle Mckinney, and son Ben Franklin Mckinney Jr., all of Ohio, daughter Angelia Whitcomb (Tom) of Berea, son Ray Mckinney (Audrey) of Beattyville, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No arrangements at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
