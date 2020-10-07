Billy Lee Phillips, age 48, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Billy was born January 24, 1972 in Irvine, KY, a son to Charles Phillips, and the late Cora Phillips. He was a general contractor, and in his free-time he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding ATVs.
Along with his wife of 19 years; Adonya Phillips, he is survived by his father; Charles Phillips, 1 son; Brett Phillips, 4 daughters; Bethani, Logan, Caitlin, and Briannah, 2 brothers; Charlie & David Phillips, 3 sisters; Betty Watts, Elizabeth Lee, and Nancy Phillips, 5 grandchildren; Landyn, Brylynn, Lakynn, Lillie & Leanna, and many other family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Cora Phillips, 2 nephews; David Lee & Forrester Lee.
Family will schedule memorial services at a later date.
Family will schedule memorial services at a later date.
