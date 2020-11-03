, widow of Raymond Earl Williams and the daughter of the late Guril Fox, Jr., was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 6, 1961 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on November 1, 2020 at the age of 59 years, 8 months and 26 days. She was a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a homemaker and loved making crafts to gift to her family & friends.
She leaves behind two sons, James Edward Fox and wife Joy and Derrick Ray Williams and wife Tarasita all of Beattyville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Darien Collins, Evan James Fox and wife Hailey, Amber Nicole Fox, Tayla Fox, James Douglas Brown, Kindal Williams and Ryder Williams; six great grandchildren, Cayson Turner, Cayden Collins, Kinsey and Damien King, Saylor Mae Fox and Asher Tate Fox (expected in December); two sisters, Gail McIntosh and husband Larry of Beattyville and Joyce Deaton of Somerset, Kentucky; two brothers, Randy Fox and wife Patricia and Ronnie Fox all of Beattyville; two aunts, Sharon Johnson and husband Thomas and Sue Fox all of Athens, Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and father, Cathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Tricia Ann Kidd; two brothers, Billy and James Deaton; a sister, Doris Harrison; and her paternal grandparents, Mae and John Fox.
Services will be conducted by Bro. Mark Coburn 2PM Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville with visitation from 12-2PM. www.newnamfuneralhome.com
