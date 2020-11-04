Chester Stamper, age 61, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY. Chester was born February 20, 1959 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Odell and Modenna (Reece) Stamper Turner. He is survived by 2 brothers; George (Helen) Stamper of Winchester, KY, Homer (Melissa) Stamper of Frankfort, KY 1 sister; Reva (Omer) Rogers of Beattyville, KY, 1 step-brother; Roger (Melissa) Turner of Beattyville, KY, 3 step-sisters; Joyce (Tony) Thomas, and Fay (Don) Cockerham both of Irvine, KY, Brenda (Willie) Dale of Paris, KY a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother; Johnny Stamper and 1 sister; Francis Stamper. Graveside Services Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Beatty Place Cemetery with Funeral Services following a brief visitation. Chester will be laid to rest in the Beatty Place Cemetery, located in Yellow Rock Community of Lee County. To the leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Beatty Place Maintenance Fund in care of: Rhonda Griffin 3776 Highway 399 Beattyville, KY 41311.
