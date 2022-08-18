Warm and dryer is the best way to describe the last week. The moderate weather has given our region some respite as neighboring counties continue to get hundreds of people back into their homes.
Washed out roads and bridges continue to hamper relief efforts and scores of people are still living in
shelters.
This week, we have a crew helping out in Knott County and EMA Director Jon Allen is continuing his third
week working for FEMA. Beattyville Water has provided water for transport back to impacted areas as
well. Lee County has responded to neighbor calls to help all claw their way back to a normal, stable life.
A road crew has remained in Lee County and shoulders continue to get mowed and holes patched. Be careful of slow driving tractors mowing right of ways.
Solid Waste continues to improve in their collection of about 400 cans a day as new personnel gain more
experience working the routes. Please be patient and remember the current rules, though somewhat relaxed, are that solid waste must fit in the can and be properly bagged. If you have a significant amount of solid waste that cannot fit or be bagged, please contact the Solid Waste Coordinator to make
arrangements ahead of time if at all possible. Call 606-464-4107. Please put the cans as close to the road as safely possible to help minimize the time at each location.
Things have relaxed a little at local animal shelters as we start collecting animals more frequently. They are near capacity, but periodically a kennel opens up. Call the judge’s office if an animal must be retrieved, and we will task an interim animal control officer to help resolve any problems.
Some of the most common issues are calls about animals being chained outside or appearing underfed.
There are also reports of dogs growling and appearing aggressive, without biting. In the vast majority of
cases, these animals are on the owner’s property and there is nothing the animal control officer can do.
Unless the animal is on your property or public property, they are not considered a nuisance animal.
As always, there is legal recourse that can be levied against the animal owner if they are destructive and
threatening or truly abused. Ensure your pets do not have offspring unless you want them and are willing to be responsible for them. It is the right and responsible thing to do.
On the economic front, there is a lot of action going on at “Billy’s Place” as workers look like they are working to open a new restaurant. Beattyville Elementary is still under contract to be sold by the School Board to a Commercial Developer.
Taxing boards are voting on the tax rate and the Soil Conservation board opted to take a lower rate this year of .26 per thousand dollars of value on real estate, which is lower than their high of .28. The Health Board and Extension Counsel, and Beattyville kept their rates the same and the Library Board will make a decision this week. I anticipate the Fiscal Court will follow suit during their Regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on July 25, on the second floor of the Lee County Courthouse.
We just started working with the Kentucky River Area Development District on a safe roads grant. It is a recent addition to the grant pool for additional money to work on county roads. Like Bridge and Emergency grants, there is an 80/20 match, which means they will give us 80% of the money for the project and we will either county equipment and labor against that or pay the extra 20%. This recent grant will not require the local community to pay the 20%. It will be covered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This will allow us to complete 20% more work.
For the few impacted by recent flooding and for those who know of others in other counties, Governor Beshear, State and Federal legislators have heard the complaints about FEMA response to recent
flooding and have gotten them to adjust their requirements for assistance. If you have been “turned
down” or received inadequate support, they recommend people contact the closest Disaster Recovery Center to get help filing claims. As we look around the region and remember the Spring Tornadoes in Western Kentucky, it’s a good time to count our blessings and continue to take care of each other. Be safe all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.