Donald R. Alexander, “Don,” age 79 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born January 12, 1941 in Lee County, Kentucky, the son of the late Jesse and Beatrice Alexander. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by 7 siblings.
Don is survived by his wife of 35 years, Andrea; daughter, Rebecca (Ed) Diehl; son, Donald (Tracy) Alexander Jr.; step-daughter, Denise (John) Riess; step-son, Dennis (Julie) Mesarvey; grandchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, Morgan, Erin, Katie, Alexis, Patrick, Gwynneth, Conner, Cameron; 3 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Don enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and working in the yard.
He loved muscle cars - specifically Mustangs and Corvettes. He also liked watching NASCAR and Indy racing. Don loved spending time with his family and visiting his home state of Kentucky.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH.
