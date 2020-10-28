Donald Williams Sr., age 77, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the St. Claire Hospice Center, located in Mount Sterling, KY. Donald was born on May 29, 1943, a son to the late Raymond Williams, and Bonetta (Lutes) Shoemaker. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing. He is survived by 1 daughter; Rhonda Peters of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Wallace Williams of Richmond, KY, and Paul David Williams of Beattyville, KY, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Cheryl Williams, 1 son; Donald Ray Williams Jr., 1 daughter; Lisa Deaton, and 1 brother; Raymond Earl Williams. A private graveside service, officiated by Nikki Horn held October 24, 2020 at the Smith Cemetery in Beattyville Ky where he will be laid to rest beside his son. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Biggs Indicted for Attempted Murder of Pregnant Woman
- Courthouse Comments
- Wolfe County Fatal Collision
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Latest Cover 19 Update from Ky River Health Dept.
- Covid Outbreak in Lee Causes School Board to Make Quick Changes
- You Can Save Lives: Wear A Mask
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- KY 11 railroad crossing in Beattyville to be closed for repairs Oct. 26-29
- Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Beattyville long term care facility
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.