 Donald Williams Sr., age 77, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the St. Claire Hospice Center, located in Mount Sterling, KY. Donald was born on May 29, 1943, a son to the late Raymond Williams, and Bonetta (Lutes) Shoemaker. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing. He is survived by 1 daughter; Rhonda Peters of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Wallace Williams of Richmond, KY, and Paul David Williams of Beattyville, KY, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.  Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Cheryl Williams, 1 son; Donald Ray Williams Jr., 1 daughter; Lisa Deaton, and 1 brother; Raymond Earl Williams. A private graveside service, officiated by Nikki Horn held October 24, 2020 at the Smith Cemetery in Beattyville Ky where he will be laid to rest beside his son. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

