DORA ROSS the widow of Charles Evans, and the daughter of the late William and Della Allen Ross, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 2, 1943, and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on April 22, 2023 at the age of 79 years, 5 months and 20 days. She was a homemaker, the director of Kentucky Cornerstone for over 30 years, and was a member of the Cressmont Baptist Church. Mrs. Ross is survived by her nieces and nephew, Teresa Gross and Troy Gross both of Beattyville and Tara Gross (Dennis Pence) of Russell Springs, Kentucky; her great nephew Kyle Taulbee and girlfriend Cassandra Arnold, great niece Patricia Little and boyfriend TJ Seale all of Beattyville, and great niece Kaylee Pence of Albany, Kentucky; her great-great nieces and nephews, Trenton, Skylar, Paisley, Waylon and Gracie; her very special friends, Patty Mohr of Lexington, Illinois and Dee Clark of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles; her sister, Bobby Jean Gross; her brother in-law, Tracy Gross; and her nephew, Tracy Gross, Jr.
Service held April 26, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Gross Family Cemetery, Ross Ln, Beattyville KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.