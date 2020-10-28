Dorothy Barnett Couch, widow of Eugene Couch and the daughter of the late Frank and Sara Johnson Barnett was born on February 23, 1938 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on October 19, 2020 at the age of 82 years, 7 months, and 26 days. She was a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps, former teacher and homemaker, as well as a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She leaves behind one daughter, Elizabeth Hollon and husband Tom of Beattyville, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Abigail Hollon of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sisters, Judy Wilson and Patty Sue Napier both of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn Couch; one sister, Phyllis Evans; and one brother, Frank Barnett, Jr. Services held Oct. 22nd 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville. Tommy Hall officiating. Burial Couch Cemetery Old Hopewell Rd. Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
