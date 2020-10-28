HELEN RUTH ISAACS ADDISON, the widow of Joseph Martin Addison, and the daughter of the late Hobert and Ella Brown Isaacs, was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on October 5, 1935 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on October 22, 2020 at the age of 85 years and 17 days. She was a housewife who enjoyed the Lee County Homemakers and the Lee County Senior Citizens, and was a member of the Cressmont Baptist Church. Mrs. Addison is survived by two daughters, Margaret Sue Allen and husband Ron of Winchester, Kentucky and Kathleen Denise Kincaid and husband Glenn of Beattyville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Joseph Daily Allen and wife Mary of Winchester, Amber Camille Ballard and husband Robert of Lexington, Kentucky, Sarah Elizabeth Atanasov and husband Stoyan of Portland, Oregon, and Glenna Hope Coleman and husband Matthew of Beattyville; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Addison was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph; two brothers, Edwin Charles and James Howard Isaacs; and one sister, Wanda Faye Turner. Services held Oct. 27th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville. Vernon Goodman officiating. Burial Riverview Cemetery 899 Old State Hwy 11 Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
