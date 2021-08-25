James “Hookie” Thomas, age 56, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2021 in Booneville, KY.
James was born October 11, 1964 in Campton, KY, a son to the late Billy and Arvada (Maloney) Thomas. He worked in construction, and in his free-time he enjoyed horse racing, attending his grandchildren’s events, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his long-time partner of 30 years; Connie Roberts of Booneville, KY, 2 sons; Christopher (Autumn Bryant) Thomas of Jackson, KY, and Sean Collins of Dry Ridge, KY, 2 daughters; Brittany (Tyler) Clemons of Jackson, KY, and Courtney (Ben Wiley) Roberts of Jackson, KY, 2 brothers; Billy (Pam) Thomas Jr. of Beattyville, KY, and David (Rebecca Lytle) Thomas of Mt. Sterling, KY, 3 sisters; Tammy (Larry Lucas) Evans of Beattyville, KY, Penny (Robbie) Painter of Stoutsville, MO, and Jacqueline (Shannon) Lance of Beattyville, KY, 11 grandchildren; Bentley Howard, Cameron Howard, Carter Thomas, Kennedy McIntosh, Presley Clemons, Carolina Thomas, Jack Wiley, Julie Wiley, Jade Wiley, Emily Wiley, and Ava Wiley, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 son; Derrick Thomas, and 1 brother; Danny Thomas.
Visitation August 20, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services August 20, 2021 with Pastor Mike Spencer officiating. Burial Earl Roberts Cemetery located in Athol, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
