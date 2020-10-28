JAMES TIMOTHY BRANDENBURG, the husband of Delredia Mae Fields Brandenburg of Louisville, Kentucky, and the son of Mary Ann Lynch Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late James Wendell “Buddy” Brandenburg, was born in Campton, Kentucky on September 19, 1967 and departed this life in Louisville on October 23, 2020 at the age of 53 years, 1 month and 4 days. He was a heavy equipment operator for over 28 years. In addition to his wife Delredia and mother Mary, he is survived by two nephews, Aaron Hollon and wife Baylee of Beattyville, Kentucky and Alex Hollon and wife Brittney of Booneville, Kentucky; great nieces and nephews, Kenlee, Waylon and soon to be born Silas Hollon; special friends, Mary Ann and Jeff Combs; many aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, James “Buddy” Brandenburg; and his sister, Tammy Brandenburg Hollon. Services held Oct. 27th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville. Scott Brandenburg officiating. Burial Stonecoal Cemetery Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
