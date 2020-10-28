Joey Bruce McIntosh, age 43, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the University of Louisville Medical Center, located in Louisville, KY. Joey was born on March 19, 1977, in Yadkinville, NC, a son to Debbie (Herald) McIntosh the late Bruce McIntosh Jr. He is survived by his wife; Samantha (Banks) McIntosh of Booneville, KY, mother Debbie McIntosh and step-father; Pete Hickman of Napoleon, MO, 2 sons; Ethan McIntosh of Prestonsburg, KY and Wesley McIntosh of Booneville, KY, Paternal Grandmother; Naomi McIntosh of Booneville, KY, along with many other loving family members and friends. Joey was preceded in death by his father Bruce McIntosh Jr, 1 son; Karson McIntosh, Paternal Grandfather; Bruce McIntosh Sr, and Maternal Grandparents; Clayton and Nancy Herald. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
