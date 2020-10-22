  Johnny Ray Ashcraft, age 67, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home in Beattyville, KY. Johnny was born February 23, 1953 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Edward Thornton & Rachel Irene (Ross) Ashcraft. He was a lock master, working for Kentucky River Authority. He loved being outdoors, and spending time by the Kentucky River. Along with his wife of 45 years; Rose Marie (Thompson) Ashcraft of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 2 sons; Johnny Ray Ashcraft Jr. of Beattyville, KY, and Sean J. Davis of Irvine, KY, 3 daughters; Angela (Chris) Fox of Beattyville, KY, Michelle Napier of Clay City, KY, and Jessica Ashcraft of Stanton, KY, 2 brothers; James (Debbie) Ashcraft of Waco, KY, and John Reece of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Judy (Tommy) Kirby of Irvine, KY, 5 grandchildren; LeeShana Brandenburg, Kaitlin Hall, Drew Hall, Austin Hogan, and Jayden Holliday, 1 great-grandchild; Kinsley Davis, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward Thornton & Rachel Irene (Ross) Ashcraft. The family received guests from 3:00 to 4:30 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Booneville Funeral Home. A memorial service will began at 4:30 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Booneville Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

