KENNETH RAY MCINTOSH, the son of the late Ell and Edna Couch McIntosh, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on January 21, 1953 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on December 7, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 10 months and 16 days. He was a logger and a heavy equipment mechanic for over 25 years.Mr. McIntosh is survived by three children, Sabrina Faye McIntosh Olinger and husband Doug, Tommy Ray McIntosh and wife Francesca, and Denim Marie Condy and husband Roger all of Beattyville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Matt and Justin Olinger, Chris Phillips all of Beattyville, Trystan and Kaya Vandergraff of Indianapolis, Indiana; one sister, Virginia Holliway of Loveland, Ohio; one brother, Roy McIntosh of Booneville, Kentucky; special close friends, Glenna, Mike and Freddie McIntosh all of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.Mr. McIntosh was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Extra and Ernest McIntosh; and three sisters, Della Sue McIntosh, Izetta Davenport and Tilda Sue Fox. Visitation held Dec. 9th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home. Funeral service held Dec. 10th 2020 also at Newnam. Burial in Couch-Brandenburg Cemetery of Fred Brandenburg Road off of Blaines Branch Road of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
